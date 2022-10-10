HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Oct. 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Travis Van Frank, 40, Wilmington, was arrested for domestic violence.
Kayla Prater, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for five counts of endangering children.
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 200 block of East North Street reported a dog bite.
A resident of the 200 block of Cedar Woods Drive reported a burglary and theft.
Oct. 6
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cindy Curtis, 51, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Donavan Bell, 49, Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.
David Dunn, 56, Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.
Oct. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Matthew Gennaria, 29, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Christopher Bailey, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jessica Preston, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.