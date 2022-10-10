HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Travis Van Frank, 40, Wilmington, was arrested for domestic violence.

Kayla Prater, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for five counts of endangering children.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 200 block of East North Street reported a dog bite.

A resident of the 200 block of Cedar Woods Drive reported a burglary and theft.

Oct. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cindy Curtis, 51, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Donavan Bell, 49, Hillsboro, was cited for improper backing.

David Dunn, 56, Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Oct. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Gennaria, 29, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Christopher Bailey, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jessica Preston, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.