Eleven girls — Mackenzie Crum, Madisyn Hollen, Lydia Kenz, Faith McDaniel, Jerrica McKnight, Rachelle Priest, Sophi Stauffer, Savannah Switzer, Reagan Truitt, Lily Weaver and Amya Wingfield — will vie for the title of Miss Fall Festival of Leaves when the annual pageant kicks off the Fall Festival of Leaves in Bainbridge on Thursday, Oct. 13.

This year’s festival runs Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

The theme for the 2022 pageant is Christmas in The Valley. The pageant will begin at 8 p.m. at The Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge. Tickets are $5. Presale tickets are at available at Rockhold Bank in Bainbridge or can be purchased at the door.

The annual Fall Festival of Leaves Scholarship Queen Pageant is dedicated to the late Loraine Campbell Granger, who was a committee member of the Fall Festival of Leaves and a devoted teacher to the students of the Paint Valley School District even after her retirement.

Following is a short bio on each candidate as submitted by the candidate:

Reagan Truitt, a 16-year-old sophomore at Paint Valley High School, is the daughter of Stephanie and Rob Truitt. She plays volleyball and is a varsity cheerleader. Over the years she has danced, sang and acted all over the region. She loves to be on stage. She has been in five Chillicothe Civic Theatre productions. She was the 2021 Teen Queen for the Feast of the Flowering Moon and placed fourth at Miss Teen Ohio. She loves volunteering, traveling, going on adventures and has tons of school spirit.

Lydia Kenz, a 15-year-old freshman at Unioto High School, is the daughter of Scott and Mandy Kenz She is involved in volleyball, basketball and softball. She is also a member of 4-H, where she takes livestock. She is a member of NJHS and DFCA. She has always loved the idea of modeling and acting. She has always dealt with kids telling her some of her features are less than perfect. Her goal is to show that all girls are beautiful in their very own way, which is why she wants to start entering pageants.

Sophi Stauffer, a 16-year-old sophomore at Paint Valley High School, is the daughter of Kelly and Jason Stauffer. She is a member of the softball, basketball and volleyball teams. She loves to cheer on the team from the student section. She is also an active and proud member of the Drug Free Clubs of America.

Madisyn Hollen, a 17-year-old junior at Hillsboro High School, is the daughter of Amy Hollen and Michael Miller. She is a member of the varsity soccer, swim and tennis teams. She is also involved with the Hillsboro High School symphonic choir, Spanish club and is taking College Credit Plus classes at Southern State Community College.

Savannah Switzer, a 17-year-0ld senior at McClain High School, is the daughter of Charlie and Lorie Switzer. She is a member of National Technical Honors Society, Tigerette, cheered one year of varsity cheerleading where she was a captain, and is a member of Drug Free Clubs of America and HOSA, where she is a chapter officer. She is also a social media influencer of her school. She currently attends Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington, where she is studying dental assisting. She works at The Glitz and Shear Miracle Salon in Greenfield. After high school she plans to attend college to further her education and become a dental hygienist.

Rachelle Priest, an 18-year-old senior at McClain High School, is the daughter of of Kara Shoemaker. She is the McClain High School Student Council secretary, senior class treasurer, vice president of Drug Free Clubs of America, a Tigerette team captain, the swim team captain and runs track. She is president of the drama club, participates in the yearly plays/musicals, and is a member of the Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club, National Honor Society Secretary, McClain Symphonic Band, symphonic choir and show choir. She participates in the Big Brother’s Big Sister’s program. After graduation she plans to go to college to pursue a career in nursing. Eventually, she would like to become a nurse practitioner.

Amya Wingfield, an 18-year-old senior at Unioto High School, is the daughter of Kristi Bonner and MacKenzie Wingfield. She is involved in varsity cheerleading, Skills USA, student council, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society and is a cosmetology student. She is interested in fashion and volunteer work.

Faith McDaniel, an 18-year-old graduate of Adena High School, is the daughter of Butch and Danielle McDaniel. She is currently attending Ohio University-Chillicothe, where she is studying psychology and forensic science. In high school she was a four-year varsity cheerleader, four-year member of MADE, three-year member of FFA, and was an honor roll student. She served as an aide in a special needs preschool class through the Ross Pike ESC last school year. She was crowned prom queen. Though she misses high school, she keeps herself busy with babysitting, taking care of her plants and many pets, and spending time with family and friends. She recently started a team for “On Our Sleeves” 5K for Nationwide Children’s Hospital to support mental health awareness in children, a topic that is important to her.

Lily Weaver, a 16-year-old sophomore at Unioto High School, is the daughter of Ella and Jeremy Weaver. She is actively involved in the Jr. Livestock Growers 4-H Club. She recently was accepted to serve her second year on Ross County Jr. Fair Board and has served three years on Junior Leaders. She was a 4-H camp counselor last year and hopes to serve as one again this year. She is currently part of DFCA and hopes to be a DFCA officer during her high school career. She also enjoys singing and line dancing. In her free time she loves to hang out with friends and bake yummy treats.

Mackenzie Crum, a 15-year-old sophomore at Paint Valley High School, is the daughter of Angela Fink-Crum and Heath Crum. She is involved in basketball, track, cross county and church. She is a member of Paint Valley Drug Free and FCS programs. She is also a rapper and is interested in getting back into 4-H and getting more kids to go to church camp.

Jerrica McKnight, a 17-year-old senior at Zane Trace High School, is the daughter of Jara McKnight. She has been on the varsity swim team since she was a freshman. This year she plans to make this final year the best and qualify for districts. After graduation she plans to attend college for business management and design. She is looking forward to a bright future that she has planned and is ready for what life brings to her.

Pageant contestants must be female and a U.S. citizen aged 15-18 by Friday, Sep. 16, 2022. They must attend or be a graduate of one of the following school districts: Unioto, Paint Valley, Huntington, Hillsboro, Adena, Greenfield, Chillicothe, Zane Trace, Southeastern Schools or Western. They must be of good moral character, never been married, a non-parent, and have no visible tattoos or body piercings.

