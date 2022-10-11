Community control for two locals

A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to six years of community control from two separate cases for possession of drugs and grand theft auto charges.

Arnell Johnson, 35, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of grand theft auto of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. For the second case. Johnson was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Court records state that for the first case, if Johnson violates any of the community control/drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents for the first case, on or around Dec. 2, 2021, Arnell Johnson obtained, possessed or used meth.

Court records state that for the second case if Johnson violates any of the community control/drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 10 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents for the second case, on or around July 7, 2022, Johnson deprived someone of their 2004 Chrysler Town and County minivan without the consent of the owner.

In other sentencings, Shanann Rohde, 51, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Rohde must successfully complete the STAR program and recommended aftercare.

Court records also state that if she violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and be ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around Nov. 22, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Rohde for $50. The informant was given an audio/video recorder and $50 in buy money. The informant was then searched and dropped off around East Walnut Street in Hillsboro.

The informant then met with Rohde in an alley, gave her the money, and Rohde have the informant a zip lock bag containing a substance. The informant returned to the two investigators and gave them the bag. The substance was then sent to BCI and tested positive as .99 grams of meth. The place the deal happened was also within 1,000 feet of St. Mary Catholic Church.

