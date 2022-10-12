County opens fairground bids

The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened bids for a proposed new Highland County Fairgrounds building at its weekly Wednesday meeting.

The building was described as a 125-foot by 225-foot by 15-foot steel building with a four-foot tall concrete wall, electrical work and a concrete slab.

Nicole Oberrecht, the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coordinator, said that for the project, there were four different parts to it, meaning the bidders could bid for just one or all of them.

There were three separate bids for the project, which are as follows, with the four parts also listed:

Allard Excavation, LLC:

* Supplying of steel buildings and erection, which includes all of the corrugated metal work, gutters and downspout drains: $661,500.

* The concrete foundation for the steel building, the steel building supplier to supply the building anchoring system, a four-foot tall concrete pour wall and the foundation: $271,500.

* Concrete slab: $198,750.

* Electrical work: $238,500.

Central Structures:

* Supplying of steel buildings and erection, which includes all of the corrugated metalwork, gutters and downspout drains: $732,330.

* The concrete foundation for the steel building, the steel building supplier to supply the building anchoring system, a four-foot tall concrete pour wall and the foundation: $162,350.

Perkins Carmack Construction:

* Supplying of steel buildings and erection, which includes all of the corrugated metalwork, gutters and downspout drains: $715,000.

* The concrete foundation for the steel building, the steel building supplier to supply the building anchoring system, a four-foot tall concrete pour wall and the foundation: $170,000.

* Concrete slab: $210,000.

* Electrical work: $160,000.

Obereccht said that the bids would probably be awarded closer to the end of the month, with commissioner Dave Daniels saying that they would need to talk to other entities involved with the decision, including the architect.

In other news, Oberrecht also gave updates on multiple construction products.

She said that, concerning ARPA, the county was “completely ready to go” with its library and senior centers projects, and that whenever those organizations make the necessary purchases, they would send over the documentation for reimbursement. Also, Oberrecht said the county was still working with Environmental Engineering to get its bid documents ready to bid out the Rainsboro sewer lines and the other county wastewater projects.

For other projects, she said that she met the architect on the OSU Extension building, to which she had some “minor” changes to the conceptual drawings. She said she hoped the county would have something “tangible” come from them by the end of the week so they could look at pricing and move forward with the project.

Oberrecht also said she hoped to be meeting with McCarty Associates near the end of this week to discuss the design of the possible records storage center as well as what they think the cost estimate would be on that project.

In other news, the commissionersd congratulated Fayette County on the news of the new Honda battery plant opening there.

“I just want to say I think congratulations are in order to our neighbors to the north for landing the Honda plant,” Daniels said. “I think that that’s going to be quite an economic boost not only for Fayette County but to the region as well. You look at what the average commute of worker in Ohio is, and it’s about 38, 39 minutes from home and that puts Highland County in a pretty good position to provide workforce for that. The investment’s gonna be a little bit to our north, we certainly, and Highland County residents will certainly, benefit for it. So, I think that congratulations are in order for those folks.”

Duncan also said he wanted to congratulate the state of Ohio, with Britton saying that in the last few months the state has got two “pretty good-sized” manufacturing facilities.

The board of commissioners approved the pipeline right of way easement and pipeline right of way easement. Duncan said the easements are for a gas company that will be running gas to the new dog pound. He said the company was going to cross some of the county’s property and also some private landowners, requiring the easements.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_DSC_0068.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Decision on building proposal won’t be made until end of month