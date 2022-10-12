Homeless: A Night Out for shelter

The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15.

“We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”

Items being sold during the live auction portion of the event at 8 p.m. include Ohio State tickets, a Bengals painted helmet, a Blackstone grill and Rome jewelry. A silent auction offering a family YMCA membership, 18 holes of golf, a Tom Browning signed baseball, and a hunter’s package will also be held.

A chili supper will be available for purchase at the event, and a cash bar will be available.

The Highland County Homeless Shelter came into being in 2004, and it is a non-profit emergency facility with 28 beds serving single men, single women, and families with children. The shelter is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and offers those in need temporary shelter for up to 90 days.

The shelter receives funding through cash matching grants from the Ohio Development Services Agency, the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program, South Central Power Company and several other small grants. The grants cover about 65 percent of the shelter’s operating costs with the remaining costs derived from local donations and fundraisers.

Some of the services offered at the homeless shelter include benefit application assistance for food stamps (SNAP), Medicaid, cash assistance through TANF and SSI, disability benefits through SSDI, and veteran’s services.

There is also help available with writing a resume, searching for employment, obtaining a GED, budgeting and finance, food and nutrition, medical appointments and prescriptions, parenting classes, and general life skills.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at www.hcshelter.org and the shelter’s Facebook page or mailed to Highland County Homeless Shelter, 145 Homestead Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

“We’d love to see you or our night out to be able to tell you more about what we do and who we serve,” said Farrens.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Fundraiser Saturday at Hillsboro VFW