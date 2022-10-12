Treats for the season

In its continual effort to raise funds since it receives no government assistance, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling large apples dipped in caramel and then again in white Ghirardelli chocolate and decorated in three different styles.

They are on sale for $10 each and the best way to find out how to purchase them is by calling the senior center at 937-393-4745 or visiting its Facebook page. They will be on sale from time to time at the Highland County Courthouse square in Hillsboro, but Karnes said those dates depend on the weather.

She sold 31 apples Wednesday at the courthouse, and prior to that had already sold around 100. The center was using large Honey Crisp apples originally, but Karnes said they may have to switch apples as the season for Honey Crisp apples passes.

The apples are decorated as witches, pumpkins and in a white, elegant style. They are approximately 3.5 inches in diameter, before the toppings are added.

“They are wrapped and sealed with a bow and make a perfect gift,” Karnes said. “We use the juiciest and best quality apples from Karnes Orchard and they are as big as softballs.”

The apples have been available at Janie’s Closet in Hillsboro and Erwin Farms & Corn Maze in Winchester, but Frost said those supplies are likely running low. When the apples are sold at the courthouse, Karnes can be found near the fountain on the southwest corner of the grounds.

“We really appreciate everyone’s support. We do these fundraisers so we can maintain our activities at the senior center and hopefully we are offering the community treats they can really enjoy.”

Highland County Senior Citizens Executive Director Mechell Karnes is pictured selling apples for the center Wednesday at the courthouse square in Hillsboro. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

