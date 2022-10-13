HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s has released the following information:

Oct. 9

INCIDENT

A resident of the 10000 block of Old 62 Road reported identity theft.

Oct. 10

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Locust Road to a report of a road rage incident. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 11

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 8800 block of Berrysville Road reported an unauthorized charge on a credit card.

A deputy responded to the 7800 block of Cave Road after a report of a theft of tools from a vehicle.

CITATIONS

Eric L. Tedrick, 50, Hillsboro, reckless operation.

Rebeckah D. Lawson, 20, Hillsboro, driving under suspension and expired license plate.