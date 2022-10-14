Pinball removed, 6,000 for parade, train track rescue

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1910, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported that Hillsboro and Highland County were playing host to both Lt. Gov. Warren Harding, Republican, and Gov. Judsen Harmon, Democrat, at the county fair, with organizers holding both a concert and free horse exhibition.

Roy Daugherty, 15, prevented a possible wreck of a train thanks to his finding a broken rail on the inside track from the noon train, which allowed him to run and tell the conductor for the crew to fix the rail before the 6:40 p.m. train.

Gov. Harmon made his speech to the masses at the fair as he “spoke highly of the agricultural experiment station” and also commended Sen. Foraker, the county’s official in that position.

The Hillsboro Fair announced that, due to heavy rain Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Thursday’s events would be postponed to Friday, with Friday’s events then being pushed into Saturday.

The Rainsboro Fair advertised the purses for its speed program, which included multiple days with Friday, Oct. 14 having three of them, a 2:20-minute trotwith a purse of $200, a road horse class with a $25 purse and a 2:17-minute pace with a purse of $200.

The Griffith Shoe and Furnishing Store advertised its Great Reduction Sale, which included $13 corduroy suits reduced to $10.98 and $2 shoes reduced to $1.48.

This week in 1950, The Press-Gazette reported that Darrell Hottle, Highland County prosecutor, sent a communication that all pinball machines, punch boards and other gambling devices would be required to be removed from public access at midnight on Saturday.

A farmhouse on Mad River Road was burglarized for $25 in cash, some pieces of linen, electrical appliances and clothes, with the burglars reportedly committing the crime after the owners went to bed.

The Hillsboro Fall Festival parade reported that about 6,000 people gathered to watch the festivities, with the entire march requiring about 40 minutes to pass through the judges and reviewers on Main and High streets.

Paul Burch, the owner of Burch Tractor and Implements, announced that he purchased a farm equipment business in West Union, also saying that his brother, Ray Burch, was planning to take over as manager.

The Greenfield Chamber of Commerce was told that Greenfield was still the first choice by the Huffman Manufacturing Co. for its assembly plant location and warehouse.

Chakere’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies including “Dancing in the Dark,” starring William Powell and Mark Stevens, and “I Was a Shoplifter,” starring Scott Brady and Mona Freeman.

Schaefer’s Super-Markets advertised multiple products, including ground beef for 57 cents for every pound, Beech-Nut coffee for 84 cents per pound and a 100-pound package of sugar for $9.19.

This week in 1975, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Dale Haney, chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, traveled to the county to discuss topics like dove hunting, anti-hunting in general and anti-fishing organizations.

After 41 people attended the first GED classes evening event in Greenfield, the Community Action Organization announced it planned to hold a second one.

Corner Rexall announced that it planned to have a new pharmacist at its Greenfield location, Bob Whren, who would be co-managing the store.

Multiple Highland County funding proposals were approved by the OVRDC, with one of them being a small funding round for the development of a marina at the Paint Creek State Park.

Head Start centers opened in Hillsboro, Greenfield and Pricetown, with the centers planning on having a social services workshop, a bus driver’s course and home visits to each area.

The Rand Cinema, located in Greenfield, advertised the first run of “Jaws,” starring Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss.

Clark’s, located at 747 W. Elm St. in Washington Court House, advertised multiple products, including a USDA round steak for $1.49 per pound and assorted flavors of half-gallons of ice cream for 89 cents.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that a property next to S.R. 73 and Pea Ridge Road was planned to be rezoned after the Hillsboro City Council voted in favor of the measure by a tally of 5 to 2.

Then-Senator Mike DeWine made a stop in Highland County as a part of his campaign tour and talked about some of the legislation he was a part of, including the Job Training Bill and adoption and foster care legislation.

The Leesburg City Council announced that it accepted a bid for the construction of the new water tower, with Mid Atlantic Storage Systems, Inc. being the reported lowest bidder.

A no parking sign was installed by St. Mary Catholic School and city officials was reported by Brenda Merida, Brenda’s Barber Shop owner, said it could possibly hurt the business due to less parking being available.

In sports, the Hillsboro girl’s soccer squad looked in for a good match after the first half ended 2 to 2, but the match finished with them getting throttled by a score of 8-2 by New Richmond.

Star Cinema, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington, and “Meet the Parents,” starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Capitol Satellite Corp., with service and installation by Dave’s Satellite and Service, located at 498 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised its 18-inch Direct TV and Satellite System for $59.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years