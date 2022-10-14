Soft and fluffy sandwich loaf bread

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend and great cook Patricia Nicholes. For those of you that are intimidated by making bread, you can do this. If I can, you can, so let’s make it.

I love homemade bread with butter. It’s great by itself or toasted. It’s good anyway you fix it. Put some jelly on it or eat it plain.

Thank you, Patricia, for sharing this wonder recipe. It is the easiest bread recipe you’ll ever make. It requires a little active effort and just a few simple ingredients.

Please send your favorite recipe to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456 and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Have a great week!

Ingredients

1 1/3 cup lukewarm water, 320 ml

1 tsp. sugar, 5 g

11/2 tsp. yeast, 7 g

3 1/4 cup all-purpose sifted flour, 500 g

1 tsp. salt, 5 g

Directions

In a bowl mix lukewarm water, sugar and yeast. Set aside for seven minutes to activate the yeast. As soon as a foamy cloud appears on top of the liquid the yeast is active.

Add sifted flour and salt. Knead for eight minutes.

Transfer the dough to a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside in the warmest part of your home for 90 minutes or until doubled in volume.

Place the dough on a clean work surface and roll it in a loaf.

Place the dough in a bread pan lined with parchment paper and loosely cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400°F or 200°C.

Brush the top of the dough with water or milk.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Allow the bread to rest for 20 minutes before slicing

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.