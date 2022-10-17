Hillsboro’s Hollen 55th Miss Fall Festival

Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen (back, center), the 2002 Miss Fall Festival, waves to the crowd Sunday during the 55th Fall Festival of Leaves Parade in Bainbridge. She is pictured with other royalty from the festival. In the background are members of the Paint Valley High School Band. Hollen is the 17-year-old daughter of Amy Hollen and Michael Miller. She is a member of the varsity soccer, swim and tennis teams. She is also involved with the Hillsboro High School symphonic choir, Spanish Club and is taking College Credit Plus classes at Southern State Community College. McClain High School’s Rachel Priest was the first attendant. She is the 18-year-old daughter of of Kara Shoemaker, the McClain High School Student Council secretary, senior class treasurer, vice president of Drug Free Clubs of America, a Tigerette team captain, swim team captain, runs track, president of the drama club, participates in the yearly plays/musicals, is a member of the Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club, National Honor Society secretary, member of the McClain Symphonic Band, symphonic choir and show choir, and participates in Big Brother’s Big Sister’s.

Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen (back, center), the 2002 Miss Fall Festival, waves to the crowd Sunday during the 55th Fall Festival of Leaves Parade in Bainbridge. She is pictured with other royalty from the festival. In the background are members of the Paint Valley High School Band. Hollen is the 17-year-old daughter of Amy Hollen and Michael Miller. She is a member of the varsity soccer, swim and tennis teams. She is also involved with the Hillsboro High School symphonic choir, Spanish Club and is taking College Credit Plus classes at Southern State Community College. McClain High School’s Rachel Priest was the first attendant. She is the 18-year-old daughter of of Kara Shoemaker, the McClain High School Student Council secretary, senior class treasurer, vice president of Drug Free Clubs of America, a Tigerette team captain, swim team captain, runs track, president of the drama club, participates in the yearly plays/musicals, is a member of the Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club, National Honor Society secretary, member of the McClain Symphonic Band, symphonic choir and show choir, and participates in Big Brother’s Big Sister’s.