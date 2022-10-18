Deficit forecast for Hillsboro

A deficit of nearly $9 million was forecast for the Hillsboro City Schools within five years, district treasurer Ben Teeters said at Monday’s board of education meeting. But he also said that the forecast, required by the state each May and October, is nothing more than a conservative reflection of what’s known at this time.

Teeters said the figures reflect the revenue the Hillsboro schools are receiving today, not what they may be receiving in five years, because that is not known.

“We know the expenses, but we don’t know the revenue,” Teeters said. “The trend has showed in the red the last two years in the forecast, and revenues have kept up.”

Teeters’ forecast shows the following balances at the end of the fiscal year on June 30 for the next five years: positive balances of $5.86 million and $2.69 million the next two years, then deficits of $799.864, $4.65 million and $8.86 million.

During his report to the board, superintendent Tim Davis noted that longtime school board member Beverly Rhoads was recognized recently at the Ohio School Board Association Southwest Regional Fall Conference for being an outstanding board member. He said the school’s Juice Box, it’s second summer feeding program vehicle, was recently featured in a video that can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1UiTwXUtrQ.

The superintendent said Hobart recently donated five welding machines, plus metal for students to practice on, to the school district. He said the welders will allow students and staff to expand on what they are already doing with welding. He also said that Camp Joy, an annual educational experience for fifth graders, has been moved to fall instead of the spring so it won’t interfere with state testing.

Davis also said work on new turf fields at the school campus will tentatively start next week.

The district announced it July that it was planning a $2.7 million project to build a new artificial turf soccer field at the high school/middle school campus and new baseball and softball diamonds that would have turf on the infields. The hope is that all the work will be done in time for the spring sports seasons.

The grass at the Richards Memorial Field, where home football games are played, is not being replaced.

The new baseball and softball fields will be located where a practice soccer field is currently located on the south side of the tennis courts. Davis previously said the turf will allow the teams to play more games. He also said turf is only being placed on the infield of the baseball and softball fields because the district did not want to spend another $1.5 million to turf the outfields.

Ethan Kirk, the student representative to the board, reported that the Spanish club, which returned from a hiatus a year ago, now has 34 members. He said the drama club is returning, has its first meeting Wednesday, and that the fall play is scheduled for Nov. 13-15.

Two school volunteers, Ingrid Griffith and John Oyer, were recognized at the meeting.

Davis said Griffith grew up in Hillsboro and that since she has returned to the area has been providing photos for the school’s Facebook page, yearbook and to be used elsewhere. “I want to recognize her for all her hard work and dedication to the Hillsboro City Schools,” Davis said.

Oyer has been the PTO president for about 15 years. It was noted that Oyer took over when someone else resigned mid term and has struck with it since. He is stepping down as president, but will remain a member of the PTO. “He started with his kids but didn’t quit when they got done with school,” Davis said. “If it wasn’t for John being here (the PTO) would have been gone lone ago.”

The board approved the following supplemental contracts: Brandie Fenner, middle school cheerleading basketball coach; Nate Horne, weight supervisor (winter and spring); Bruce Messer, middle school wrestling; Ben Pence, assistant high school wrestling; Jeremy Ratcliff, assistant high school wrestling; Taylor Reed, high school assistant basketball cheerleading coach; Chad Vaughn, middle school wrestling; and Bruce Miles, site supervisor, one-third split.

The following volunteers were approved: Lucia Tomko, bowling coach; Jessica Young, wrestling coach.

The board accepted the following donations: Highland County Country Quilters, $500 for the high school clothing room; NCB, $2,000 toward the high school Everfi Financial Literacy Grant; and Samaritan Outreach, $100 for the high school clothing room.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Superintendent Tim Davis looks on as Hillsboro Food Service Director Jessica Walker appears in a video at Monday’s school board meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_School-pic-1.jpg Superintendent Tim Davis looks on as Hillsboro Food Service Director Jessica Walker appears in a video at Monday’s school board meeting. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Ingrid Griffith (left) was recognized for taking all kinds of pictures for the school district at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. She is pictured with superintendent Tim Davis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_School-pic-2.jpg Ingrid Griffith (left) was recognized for taking all kinds of pictures for the school district at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. She is pictured with superintendent Tim Davis. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette John Oyer (left) was recognized for serving around 15 as president of the Hillsboro PTO at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. He is pictured with superintendent Tim Davis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_School-ic-3.jpg John Oyer (left) was recognized for serving around 15 as president of the Hillsboro PTO at Monday’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting. He is pictured with superintendent Tim Davis. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Construction on athletic fields could begin next week