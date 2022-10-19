Hobart donates welders, metal to HHS

On Oct. 6, the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology donated $60,000 worth of equipment to the Hillsboro High School welding program.

Josh Pohlman, the Hillsboro welding director, was interviewed by yearbook and journalism teacher Gabby Lochbaum. When asked how these new machines would be used in the classroom, Pohlman said, “These welders will be put to use in the classroom by allowing my students to get more welding time in each class period, instead of having to wait on a welder. The welders are also digital readout which will allow the students to make more adjustments to better fit their welding style.”

Another question thrown his way was why Hillsboro High School was chosen for this donation. Pohlman said, “Hillsboro was chosen because this summer I attended a professional development at the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology called Collaborate to Educate. While I was at this event I got to know some of the staff at Hobart and was explaining what we had going on in our school and what my vision was for the program. I also explained how metal is expensive and so is new equipment, and how to try to stretch the dollar as far as possible in my program. Hillsboro also sends a huge amount of students to their school. So I think a combination of the PD and sending students there is why Hillsboro was chosen to receive this donation.”

The welding students are excited to receive new equipment to use during their class.

Hobart also donated metal to the school for the students to work with.

“This means the world to my students and I,” Pohlman said. “Welders are extremely expensive, which makes it challenging to get new ones. Since the welders are multi-process (meaning each welder can weld three different types) it will allow students to get more stick and tig practice. This will allow them to become better welders overall and help make the transition from high school to the work force or welding school a lot easier.”

Pohlman said the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology was extremely generous in this donation.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to Hobart Institute of Welding Technology for their generous donation,” Pohlman said. “This will allow me to take my program to the next level, while helping students become the best welders they possibly can.”

Submitted by Rylea Scarberry, Hillsboro High School freshman.

Members of the Hillsboro High School Careers in Welding program are pictured with some of the welders that were donated to the program by Hobart. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_welders.jpg Members of the Hillsboro High School Careers in Welding program are pictured with some of the welders that were donated to the program by Hobart. Submitted photo