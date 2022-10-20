AGMC expansion nearly complete

The construction happening at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) is nearly complete on the facility expansion that will provide for more services and better service to the community the hospital serves.

To celebrate the expansion AGMC hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Wednesday.

Since the groundbreaking in November 2021, the new medical office building and exterior additions have steadily taken shape. The new 8,500-square-foot building includes a registration area, waiting area, donor wall for those whose monetary donations helped make the project possible, offices, 11 exam rooms, seven procedure rooms, and the renovated hospital entrance complete with a canopy.

Josh McCoy, AGMC administrator, previously said it’s an exciting time for not only staff, but the community the hospital serves. The expansion will allow for greater efficiency, technological upgrades that will positively impact care, an addition of clinical care space, additional sub-speciality services, additional parking, and a convenience and comfort with things like a concierge service, an outdoor canopy to protect from weather, and valet service.

Bryn Stepp with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s office offered a proclamation Wednesday for the occasion. Local officials and officials with the Adena Health System were also on hand to celebrate the opening of AGMC’s new building.

Dr. Richard Mizer, who serves as chief of staff at AGMC, said it all started in 1919 when the first hospital was established in a house on South Street, which was not unusual for the times. A new building was constructed in 1959, then in the late 1980s and early 1990s, an addition was built. In 1994, there was remodeling of the rehabilitation unit.

It was in 1999 that the hospital became part of the Adena Health System, ACMG Board of Trustees Chairman Ron Coffey said.

The expansion will allow area residents to receive more care in Greenfield instead of having to travel.

That is something that McCoy reiterated in his speech Wednesday — the ability to provide more wide-ranging care and to better serve the community.

Adena Chief Operating Officer Katherine Edrington emphasized that idea in her speech, how the project aligns with Adena being a trusted regional health provider by allowing people to get the treatment they need close to home.

A common thread throughout everyone’s speeches was gratitude – gratitude from Adena for its commitment to invest in Greenfield, gratitude to the staff who have driven the expansion, gratitude to board members who have helped, and gratitude to the community that continues to come together, time after time, to support the growing facility.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Adena Greenfield Medical Center Administrator Josh McCoy cuts the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the Greenfield facility’s expansion. With him are (l-r) AGMC Community Council Co-Chairs Ellie Zint and Linda Penn, AGMC Community Council member Pat Hays slightly behind AGMC Chief of Staff Dr. Richard Mizer, and Adena Chief Operating Officer Katherine Edrington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_AGMC.jpg Adena Greenfield Medical Center Administrator Josh McCoy cuts the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the Greenfield facility’s expansion. With him are (l-r) AGMC Community Council Co-Chairs Ellie Zint and Linda Penn, AGMC Community Council member Pat Hays slightly behind AGMC Chief of Staff Dr. Richard Mizer, and Adena Chief Operating Officer Katherine Edrington. Photo courtesy of Ron Coffey

Expansion will allow for greater efficiency, technological upgrades