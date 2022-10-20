VFW Craft Show is Saturday

The VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 of Hillsboro is set to host its annual Craft Fair & Vendor Show this Saturday, Oct. 22.

What started as a fundraiser to help auxiliary members host a bus trip for them and members of the community to take part in the 2019 Wreaths Across America program in Arlington, Virginia, has now become an annual event to help raise funds for their veteran-related charities.

“In early 2020, before the pandemic caused many things to halt, and then completely shut down, we had already set a tentative date and were beginning to plan that year’s event, but had to cancel before even getting started,” said VFW Auxiliary President Steph Roland. “By early 2021, our members were ready to get it up and going for that year because it was such a successful fundraiser for us in 2019 and had missed having it the previous fall, and with the vendors and amount of people that were already inquiring about it last summer, we decided to really turn it into an annual event.

“The vendors and attendees at last year’s event solidified our hopes to continue this tradition and this year’s, I think, will be the best yet. We will have a full house inside with at least 20 vendors, several outside vendors due to the good weather in the forecast, and also will have a few food truck-type vendors slated to be joining us.”

One of the previous artisan vendors is Tully’s Custom Woodworks, which offers custom cutting boards, coasters, etc., and which first took part in the craft show in 2021. They said they, “are very excited to be returning vendors. Being a veteran-owned business and life members of VFW Post 9094, we love seeing the post’s auxiliary so active in supporting our local veteran community.”

“Our Auxiliary’s Craft Show is a great opportunity to get a head-start on your Christmas shopping, or to just treat yourself. There is something for everyone and you will be helping our local veterans as well” said Becky Williams, VFW Auxiliary Post 9094 senior vice president.

Stop by the VFW Post 9094 on Saturday and check out the wide array of customs goods, both tangible and edible, that are created right here in Highland County.

Submitted by Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary Post 9094.

This is a scene from a previous Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary Craft Fair & Vendor Show. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_VFW.jpg This is a scene from a previous Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary Craft Fair & Vendor Show. Submitted photo

Helps raise funds for veteran-related activities