HCHD Dumpster Day in Hillsboro

The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County commissioners are providing another free community dumpster for Highland County residents. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dumpster will be located at the Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro.

“Each one of the Dumpster Day events has been a huge success and we are looking forward to another great event,” Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said. “It is exciting to be able to partner with the commissioners to work on cleaning up Highland County.”

The last events have been held in the Rocky Fork Lake area, but this event will be held at the Highland County Health Department. Hannah Humphrey, special projects coordinator for the health department, said, “We are hoping that this change in location will provide more opportunities for different parts of Highland County. We want the dumpster to be utilized by as many Highland County residents as possible.”

This special event will be acting on a first-come, first-served basis. When the dumpster becomes full, the event will end even if it is before 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The following items will not be accepted at this event: concrete, rocks, bricks, batteries, auto parts, tires, drums, liquids, chemicals, appliances, electronics, hazardous waste or asbestos.

Courtney Hall, environmental specialist in-training at the health department, said, “Bring your items early to the dumpster. At each event the dumpster fills up extremely fast and you don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

For additional information visit https://www.highlandcountyhealth.org or the health department’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Hannah Guilkey-Humphrey, special projects coordinator, Highland County Health Department.

Event moved from RFL to make it more accessible