Hillsboro woman sentenced

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for multiple methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Teresa Sharpe, 59, was sentenced on four separate charges of aggravated trafficking in meth, all fourth-degree felonies.

Sharpe was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. She was ordered to pay restitution of $100 alongside one of her co-defendants, $125 with another one of her co-defendants and $180 by herself to the Highland County Task Force through the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

Court records stated that if Sharpe violates any of the community contraction or drug court docket sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 72 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

Court records also stated that post-release control was found to be optional, meaning if Sharpe was sentenced to prison for a felony of the third degree that wasn’t a felony of violence, felony sex offense or for a felony of the fourth or fifth degree, after Sharpe’s release, she could be subjected to up to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Nov. 4, 2021, Sharpe and a co-defendant knowingly sold or offered to sell meth, a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Oct. 4, 2021, Sharpe and a separate co-defendant knowingly sold or offered to sell meth.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around March 19, 2021, Sharpe knowingly sold or offered to sell meth.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around Aug. 14, 2021, Sharpe knowingly sold or offered to sell meth.

