Greenfield will have holiday shopping trail

The Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Greenfield will come to life along S.R. 28 with crafters, vendors, food trucks, shops and eateries, and more. The theme of this year’s shopping trail is “Home for the Holidays.”

“Come check out the beauty and festivities we have to offer,” said Lynn Riggs, the event’s coordinator.

Solid Rock Church of God will have a bake sale and chicken and noodle dinners. Vendors and crafters will be set up throughout the church. The proceeds from this event will go toward sending children to summer camp. This is the second year the church has joined the shopping trail.

Misty Posey will host several vendors, crafters and bakers at the community room in Posey Plaza at 228 Jefferson St. There are also shops in the plaza to visit along the way, and The Porch will be showcasing a large door prize giveaway items for the event.

The courthouse lawn will have vendors, crafters and food trucks along South Washington Street. Shops along East Jefferson Street and Washington Street will be open, and some will offer prize drawings and specials.

Good Shepherd United Brethren Church will also have several vendors and crafters along with a bake sale and a chicken and noodle dinner. The proceeds will support the church’s women’s group.

Some local residents will have sales in and around town. A list of local sales will be available at each church and the courthouse lawn at the table alongside the courthouse.

With every purchase made, shoppers will receive a ticket for a drawing for a large door prize. The door prize could help someone get their Christmas shopping done in a short minute.

”We want to thank all the local businesses that have donated to us. It is so greatly appreciated,” Riggs said.

“There was a committee working with me this year, and I want to thank them for all they did,” she added. “Thanks to Brett and Misty Posey for hosting the meetings in Posey Plaza and Misty for helping get the door prizes and heading up a T-shirt sale to make the money for a larger ad.”

“Thanks to Laura Lyle Wagner for designing our Facebook page and the shirts we sold to pay for the advertising and the newspaper ad, and thanks to Jannie Harris Larkins and Deborah Sova for organizing their church events to go along with the shopping trail,” said Riggs. “Krista Kerr and Neal Brewer helped with the theme and decorating ideas, and all the input from the businesses was appreciated as well.”

This is a sign marking the Solid Rock Church of God, where there will be a bake, chicken and noodle dinners and crafters and vendors during the Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail.

Event set for Nov. 5 throughout the village