Men’s chorus Veterans Day concert

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus, comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, will present their annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free and open to the public with no reservations needed. It will honor all veterans, regardless of area of residence.

Special recognition will be given at the program for all who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam era. “We will recognize three different groups,” a news release said. “All military men and women who were serving during the Vietnam Era, and those military men and women who were directly involved in the Vietnam theatre, will receive a commemorative hat.

“We will also acknowledge those individuals from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, and recognize their families who are in attendance. We have done extensive research online, and also involved the Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties Veterans Service Commission offices to obtain names of those individuals.”

In addition to the men’s chorus, a ladies’ quartet will be featured in the program. The concert features songs from eras of United States military involvement, from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam era.

“We will also pay tribute to all first responders and will have music from that era, also,” the news release said. “We hope you can attend and help us make this a special day for all our veterans, especially those who served during the Vietnam era. This will be a great opportunity for families and friends to come and support those who served.”

The main entrance and parking lot is at the back of the church building, which is handicapped accessible.

“This will be the ninth veteran’s concert for this chorus, and we look forward to honoring those men and women who helped to preserve our freedom,” the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Jim Faust.

This is an example of the hats that will be given to Vietnam era veterans at a Unified Christian Men's Chorus performance Nov. 6 in Wilmington. Submitted photo

Group composed of men from Highland, Clinton, Fayette counties