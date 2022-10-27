HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 23

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail advised his vehicle was entered and several items were left behind. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 24

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 7200 block of Wagon Wheel Trail to a report of a theft of items.

A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, April D. Wilson, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

A resident of the 6100 block of S.R. 138 reported the theft of items. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 25

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 6600 block of Beechwood Lane to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties had separated and no charges were filed.

CITATIONS

Roberto R. Martinez, 20, of Lancaster, was cited for speeding.

Kristi L. Murphy, 41, of Lynchburg was cited for failure to renew license.

ARRESTS

Kyle W. Mathews, 18, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Levi W. Mathews, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested for domestic violence.

Jonathon L. Thompson, 30, of Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.