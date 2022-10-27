Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled.

On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12.

According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be an audio recording associated with a home security system that needs to be reviewed.

Judge John “Tim” Rudduck granted the continuance, rescheduling it to Feb. 13. A final pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 9 as well.

Haley, currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Zachary Parrott in December 2021. Haley faces six charges including two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of trespassing, and one count of felonious assault.

According to court documents, Haley’s estranged wife, Kari, had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, and a mutual friend to her house to play board games.

Kari was showing Parrott around her house when Phillip Haley entered the residence. The affidavit notes that the suspect hadn’t lived at the house since November, and that he was living in his truck.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Philip Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he agreed to do.

As Parrott was getting ready to leave, a fight broke out with Phillip Haley reportedly assaulting both Parrott and Kari Haley.

Parrott and Phillip Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding from two bullet wounds. Parrott was declared dead by the Sabina Fire Department.

Murder suspect Phillip Haley, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail in Wilmington, appears in court via video conference last December. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Haley-in-court-via-video.jpeg Murder suspect Phillip Haley, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail in Wilmington, appears in court via video conference last December. File photo

Suspect accused of killing estranged wife’s guest