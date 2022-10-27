A beacon of the past

The stately Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro was built in 1844 as a private family home by Vermont born Samuel Scott, who moved to Hillsboro at the age of 3, becoming a successful local attorney, according to research by John Kellis of the Highland County Historical Society.

According to Kellis, the architect of the building is rumored to have been Christopher Arthur, who is also noteworthy for his design of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.

In the intervening years, the former family residence transitioned into public use, and was utilized most notably for many years as the headquarters of the Hillsboro Board of Education. Other uses, according to Kellis, included housing the library before it had its own dedicated building, and a decade-long stint as the Highland County Community Action Organization’s Hillsboro offices many years ago.

Following the demolition of the former location of Hillsboro High School, which was previously located immediately to the west of the Scott House, in October of 2009, the Hillsboro Board of Education eventually relocated to a nearby building on the old school campus, with its longtime digs changing hands from the county to the Community Improvement Corporation, until eventually being acquired by the Highland County Historical Society in 2013. Since then it has been leased to a myriad of office tenants as well as serving as the location for the historical society’s popular, annual Pioneer Day.

The Scott House’s current occupants include the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and others local agencies.

Through careful management by committee, state funding and office leasing, the historical society’s governance has permitted the venerable edifice to be both a bastion of the historic past, as well as useful for contemporary times.

