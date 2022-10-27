BREAKING: Safety pin found in trick or treat candy

A safety pin was found Thursday night in trick or treat candy a child received in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said.

Warner said his office received a call at 9:20 p.m. from a resident who said a child had found a safety pin embedded in a candy bar they received while trick or treating.

Another child from the same residence said they found a razor blade in some of their candy, but Warner said officers did not see the razor. He said the child reportedly threw the razor blade in the trash.

Officers, however, saw the safety pin.

Warner said that according to the caller, the children had only collected candy in the village of Lynchburg.

The police chief urged all residents to check their trick or treat candy, and if they find anything suspicious in it to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 937-364-6659.

Lynchburg police urge residents to check candy