Help for Freestore Foodbank

In keeping with her company’s slogan about being a good neighbor, Hillsboro State Farm agent Amatha Farrens presented a $9,000 donation Wednesday to the Freestore Foodbank in support of its Power Pack program that sends snacks and food home with students over the weekends and during extended school breaks.

“It’s a weekend food program for students in need providing non-perishable lunch items just to help some of those families in need,” said Farrens. “There has been a great need, and I know that our donation significantly helps, and I know that there are others in the community that donate as well.”

Farrens has been donating to the program for the past seven years.

“There are a lot of other things that we do, too, but this is one of the largest ones,” said Farrens.

Half of the donation came directly from Farren’s office, and the other half was a matching gift from the State Farm Companies Foundation.

Each Power Pack is a package containing more than a dozen shelf-stable and kid-friendly food items that are sent home with eligible students each Friday during the school year.

The Freestore Foodbank, out of Cincinnati, provides Power Packs to students in eight counties, including Highland, in Ohio and eight counties in Northern Kentucky.

Some examples of what can be found in a Power Pack are whole grain cereals, fruit and vegetable juices, sunflower seeds, oatmeal bars, complete pasta meals, and other healthy snacks.

Children who are served by the program may be food insecure, meaning they aren’t always sure where they will get their next meal. According to the Freestore Foodbank, research shows that hungry children are more likely to be absent from school, lack focus and energy, and are vulnerable to illness.

The Power Pack program is part of a larger national effort by Feeding America with more than 150 member food banks distributing weekend packages across the country.

Donations can be made through the Freestore Foodbank at freestorefoodbank.org. Contributions should list the school in the note field of the donation so the donation will help expand the amount of students able to participate.

Students are generally referred to the program by teachers and applications are available directly from the schools.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Pictured, from left, State Farm agent Lisa McKinney, State Farm agent Amatha Farrens, Ali Winters of the Freestone Foodbank and State Farm agent Larry Scruggs with a check to support the Power Pack program. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_State-Farm.jpg Pictured, from left, State Farm agent Lisa McKinney, State Farm agent Amatha Farrens, Ali Winters of the Freestone Foodbank and State Farm agent Larry Scruggs with a check to support the Power Pack program. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette