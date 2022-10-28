New pool room, shooting flames, 15% jobless rate

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, the Greenfield Republican reported that the Chamber of Commerce planned to hold a Halloween celebration on Oct. 31, with the Greenfield Times and Greenfield Republican advertising a $5 credit apiece for the best window display from shops.

John Mains, the Republican candidate for Greenfield mayor, held a 194 to 141 lead over E.E. Sulcebarger, the Democrat candidate, with those being about 20 percent of the votes.

Otis Long, a former member of the Greenfield Fire Department, announced his intentions to purchase the room and equipment of the Deafnor pool room on East Jefferson Street to redecorate it and open it for business again.

The Highland Beagle Club’s field trials were held at the club’s grounds in Fruitdale, with the attendance being 182 dogs and from states like Nebraska, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

In sports, the McClain Tigers were scheduled to finish their season against Washington Court House, with four seniors planning to play their last game in a Tigers uniform.

The Forum Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Pursuit,” starring Chester Morris and Sally Eilers, and “The Dark Angel,” starring Fredric March and Merle Oberon.

Louis H. Ashling advertised the “Newest, Greatest and Most Beautiful” Aladdin Mantle Lamp for only $4.95, with the addition of a shade and tripod costing extra.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that current Vice President Richard Nixon was scheduled to visit Chillicothe for a short speech at Yoctangee Park while on a westward ride through southern Ohio.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced a reassurance to residents of the Rainsboro School District that if the district merged with the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, their existing building would be “maintained in operation for elementary school purposes.”

The Greenfield Boy Scouts, alongside the organization across the country, planned to distribute “Get Out the Vote” promotional material to try and get people to get out to vote.

In sports, the Greenfield Junior High Cubs defeated Chillicothe Western, 36-24, to help push the Cubs’ record to a sterling 6-0, now only one game away from a perfect 7-0, with the final game against Washington Court House.

The Rand Theatre advertised its CinemaScope picture as well as a showing of “The Story of Ruth,” starring Elena Eden and Stuart Whitman.

Eavey Food Markets advertised multiple products including a pound of center-cut ham slices for 99 cents, a pound package of premium crackers for 25 cents and a 10-bar bag of candy bars for 39 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that all Highland District Hospital employees were scheduled to receive a 6 percent across-the-board pay increase, excluding students and temporary employees.

A fire caused by “flames shooting from” a home led to one home being completely destroyed and a second suffering extensive damage, with fire department officials saying they were at the scene for around five hours.

McGruff the Crime Dog gave some guidelines for those going out for Halloween, which included that children should be accompanied by an adult or another responsible party and that they should use the sidewalk, and if one wasn’t available, to walk on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay boys’ soccer squad won the first matchup of the 1985 sectional tournament thanks to the team’s obliteration of Eastern Pike by the score of 12-0, moving the team’s record on the season to 9-1-1.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Godzilla 1985,” starring Raymond Burr and Yasuko Sawaguchi, and “American Ninja,” starring Michael Dudikoff and Steve James.

Jerry Haag Motors, located at 1473 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1985 Ford F250 pickup for $9,695 and a 1984 Pontiac Fiero for $7,595.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that the 8th annual radio-a-thon was scheduled to take place to help KAMP Dovetail, with Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped hosting the event.

The unemployment rate across the state saw a decrease during September with Highland County’s rate being the second-highest in Ohio, tallying a 14.4 percent jobless rate, down from 15 percent the prior month.

John Gillespie, a Highland County farmer, was selected as one of the 52 Ohio farmers to win a portion of America’s Farmers Grow Communities Award, with Gillespie getting a $2,500 check that would go to the Mowrystown FFA.

In sports, the Fairfield Lions cross country squad was the Division III Southeast District runners-up at the meet that took place at the University of Rio Grande, with Ironton taking first place.

Gusweiler Toyota, located at 333 Court St. in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles, including a new 2011 Camry LE for $189 per month and a new Sienna LE for $329 per month.

