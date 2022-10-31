Safety pin found in kids’ candy

Four different reports stated that foreign objects were found in candy passed out during Beggar’s Night last Thursday in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said Monday.

The police chief said a safety pin visibly sticking out of a candy bar was reported and observed by officers in one incident, and that a piece of a razor blade was found in another piece of candy at the same residence, although officers did not see it. Other reported incidents included some type of metal object and what appeared to be the head of a tack in other pieces of candy.

Warner said his office received a call the first call at 9:20 p.m. Thursday from a resident who said a child had found a safety pin embedded in a candy bar they received while trick or treating. Another child from the same residence said they found a razor blade in some of their candy, but Warner said officers did not see the razor. He said the child reportedly threw the piece of razor blade in the trash.

Warner said that according to the caller, the children had only collected candy in the village of Lynchburg.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, and Warner said the incidents remain under investigation.

The police chief urged all residents to check their trick or treat candy, and said that if they find anything suspicious in it to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 937-364-6659.

Police chief: Four different incidents reported