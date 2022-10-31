The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.

The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_New-office.jpg The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette