Sardinia man hurt in I-275 accident

A Sardinia man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 275 in Clermont County.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place at 7:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Accent operated by Roman Dunaev, 27, of Loveland, was traveling northbound on I-275 near Milford Parkway when it became disabled in the roadway. The Hyundai Accent was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Express van operated by Ernest J. Reese, 56, of Sardinia, who was traveling northbound on I-275, according to the state patrol.

After the impact the Hyundai Accent traveled off of the west side of the roadway striking a concrete median barrier. The Chevrolet Express van traveled off the east side of the roadway striking the guardrail, the state patrol said.

Dunaev sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Union Township EMS to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Reese was transported by Union Township EMS to Bethesda North Hospital. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Dunaev was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the crash and was not wearing his seat belt. Reese was wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol.

The Milford Police Department, Union Township Police Department, and Union Township Fire and EMS provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Batavia Post.

OSHP says driver struck disabled vehicle in roadway