GES students tackle bullying

With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, Greenfield Elementary Counselor Maggie Dobson has spent the month visiting classrooms to discuss bullying prevention with students.

As part of that, students and staff recognized Unity Day on Oct. 19 by wearing and sharing orange to show their solidarity against bullying. Unity Day is an annual event during National Bullying Prevention Month.

“By coming together and wearing orange, we sent a unified message to our students and classmates that they aren’t alone and we don’t stand for bullying in our school,” Dobson said.

Unity Day is part of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Month. For information and resources, you can visit the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center’s website at PACER.org.

Throughout October in her classroom visits Dobson has helped students learn more about taking ownership of their interactions, being kind, respecting others “to show that we care about safe and supportive communities for all students,” she said.

With the preschool through first grade students, she used the book “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin”. Relating to the story, they discussed how each person is unique and why it is important to treat others with kindness and respect.

Activities relating to the Spookly book included students doing coloring sheets. Dobson said she was “impressed” with the number of students who chose to use different colors “to represent the variety and uniqueness” of pumpkins. For more Spookley resources for kids and parents, go to the pacerkidsagainstbullying.org.

In grades 2-5, Dobson said they talked about the difference between conflict and bullying and what students can do to prevent bullying. She used resources from Pacer Kids Against Bullying to reinforce the topics. Additionally, students created a unity chain using slips of paper where each student wrote a bullying prevention technique. The chain is draped down the hallway of the second floor of the elementary building. It’s a “visual reminder,” Dobson said, of the lesson “and that we’re all working together in unity to stop bullying.” Also, Dobson has encouraged students to grow the chain through the year by adding kindness and other topics to it.

With October being Bullying Prevention Month, Dobson’s topics for the month have focused on that. However, she regularly visits classrooms throughout the year with other topics and themes.

To follow the happenings at Greenfield Elementary, go to the school’s Facebook page. For district information and updates, For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s social media pages.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Greenfield Elementary Counselor Maggie Dobson is pictured with students during a lesson featuring bullying prevention. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_GEVSD.jpg Greenfield Elementary Counselor Maggie Dobson is pictured with students during a lesson featuring bullying prevention. Photo courtesy of Maggie Dobson

Colors, pumpkins, paper chains emphasize the October lessons