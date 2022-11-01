13 indicted by county grand jury

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday.

Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Indicted Tuesday were:

* Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* James R. Purdin, 53, of Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony.

* James C. Howes, 35, of Waverly, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Mariam Vanderpool, 29, of Chillicothe, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Zachary S. Hanford, 29, of Clarksville, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Sarah F. Dickson, 37, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kyle A. Hollon, 29, of Hillsboro, for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

* Stephanie P. Fleming, 29, of Marysville, for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

* Michael Sholler, 45, of New Vienna, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Charles J. Colburn, 52, of Frankfort, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Joshua J. Rinehart, 36, of South Salem, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

* Sarah Ann Kennedy, 37, of Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael Colter Jr., 19, of Chillicothe, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene Tuesday, Dec. 6.

