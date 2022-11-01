The 41st annual Greenfield Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 2 p.m.

Line-up will begin at 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Research parking lot at 347 Edgewood Ave. in Greenfield. The route will start down North Street, turn right on Seventh Street, and then turn left onto Jefferson Street.

Santa will be available at the Greenfield City Building lawn following the parade to listen to children’s Christmas wishes and to pass out candy.

The parade is sponsored by FOE 1325 (Greenfield Eagles) with support from the community.

“My father, Ed Hamilton, along with fellow Eagle members, started this parade back when I was a child,” said Teresa Wisecup, chairman of this year’s parade. “It is such a wonderful tradition to me, and I’m blessed to be continuing this annual event. The theme, ‘Miracle on Jefferson Street’, represents the exciting new businesses moving into our village.”

Parade organizers have met with city officials and Main Street representative Susan Howland. “We are all working together to have a special fun-filled afternoon in downtown Greenfield,” Wisecup said.

The parade organizers ask that no other “Santa” participates in the parade and that parade participants do not throw candy from moving vehicles.

This year’s grand marshals are Master Sgt. John Wilson and the McClain Cadet Corp. “We want to honor them for all their hard work and dedication to Greenfield and surrounding areas,” Wisecup said.

Information for this story was provided by Teresa Wisecup.

Santa Claus rides down Jefferson Street during a past Greenfield Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Christmas-pic.jpg Santa Claus rides down Jefferson Street during a past Greenfield Christmas Parade. This year’s parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. Times-Gazette file photo

41st parade theme acknowledges new downtown businesses