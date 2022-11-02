HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 1

CITATIONS

Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration.

Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,

ACCIDENTS

At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry Sauner Road approaching the intersection of North High Street. Duncan failed to stop his vehicle prior to entering the intersection on a red traffic light. Debra Mitchell, 66, of Leesburg, was making a left hand turn onto Harry Sauner Road from North High Street and was struck in the rear driver’s side of her vehicle by Duncan’s vehicle. Mitchell’s 2018 Ford EcoSport suffered functional damage while the 2000 F-150 Duncan was driving suffered minor damage. Duncan was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. No injuries were reported.

At 11:29 a.m., Dakota Bland, 21, of Bainbridge, was northbound on North West Street behind a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Armstrong, 65, of Hillsboro. Armstrong stopped his vehicle in traffic for a red light and was struck in the rear by a 2012 F-150 pickup truck driving by Bland, who failed to stop. Armstrong’s 2019 Nissan Rogue and the F-150 both suffered minor damage. Bland was cited for assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported.

At 4:26 p.m., Barbara Ash, 69, of Hillsboro, and Kenneth Humphrey, 61, of Hillsboro, were both southbound on North High Street in heavy traffic. Humphrey, driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan, stopped and Ash struck Humphrey’s vehicle in the rear with her 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, causing minor damage. Ash was cited for an expired operator’s license and assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported.