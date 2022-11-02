100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition coming to SSCC

Just in time for Thanksgiving, around 100 turkeys will be given away when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

Parking opens at 11 a.m. and the bingo games run from about noon to 2 p.m.

“There is no limit to how many turkeys they can win, so if someone bingos seven times, they’re going to go home with seven turkeys,” said Mechell Karnes, executive director of the senior center.

She said the turkeys average about 13 pounds each.

The admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and a raffle ticket. Participants have to be 18 years old to play and anyone 18 or older will be required to pay if they enter the playing area.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at a highlandseniors.com or at the parking lot the day of the event. Those purchasing tickets in advance will receive an additional scratch-off ticket that will win them either a turkey or a roll of paper towels.

The advance tickets will only be available until some time Friday.

Those purchasing tickets at the event will receive a raffle ticket with their package, but they are not guaranteed to win anything.

“So if you know you’re coming you might as well buy an advance ticket because you’re guaranteed to win something,” Karnes said.

Anyone planning to play will need to have some type of FM radio so they can hear the announcer. The FM channel will be announced at the event.

Turkey bingo is open to the public.

The winner of each bingo game will receive a sticker for their windshield and once the games are over, the turkeys will be passed out to the winners.

Karnes said the center’s hope is that everyone goes home with something.

“Like all the public events we put on, this is a fundraiser for the senior citizens center so we can continue our mission to our seniors; and it’s fun,” Karnes said.

For more information call the senior center at 937-393-4745 or visit the center’s Facebook page and send the center a message.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Highland County Senior Citizen Center members pose for a picture for a past turkey bingo event. The date on their posters is not correct. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Turkey-Biingo-1.jpg Highland County Senior Citizen Center members pose for a picture for a past turkey bingo event. The date on their posters is not correct. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. File photo

Senior citizen event will award 100 turkeys and other prizes