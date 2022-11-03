Kolacky is easy with few ingredients

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes. This is an easy recipe with not too many ingredients. It doesn’t look difficult at all. My kind of recipe.

I had seen these before but I didn’t know what the name was. Now I do. These will be great for the holidays or anytime and you can use whatever filling you want or mix it up. I am going to make these.

Thank you, Patricia, for sharing this recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipes, along with a story behind the recipe if you like, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected]azette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Kolacky

2 cups flour

2 sticks butter

2 three-ounce packages of cream cheese

Pastry filling of choice

Let the butter and cream cheese come to room temperature. Blend together. Slowly add flour. This gets really thick and you will need to use your hands to mix. After mixing, refrigerate at least an hour.

Roll to one-eighth inch. Cut in two-inch squares. Put filling on cookie on the diagonal. Fold over the other two corners.

Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes until golden on bottom. After they cool, sprinkle with powder sugar.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.