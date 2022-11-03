Merry Mercantile open this weekend

The Highland County Historical Society’s Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro will open for the holiday season this weekend.

Fifteen rooms in the museum are decorated in various Christmas themes and the Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop is packed with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will be at the museum Friday for a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The museum and Christmas shop will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Submitted by Vicki Knauff, director, Highland House Museum.