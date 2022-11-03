General election early voting is still available

The general election in Highland County will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are only a few days left to vote early.

Those interested in casting an early ballot have a few more opportunities. Early voting at the Highland County Board of Elections office, which is located at 1575 N. High St. in Suite 200 in Hillsboro, will be available Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requests for absentee ballots must be received by the Highland County Board of Elections by 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Absentee ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 7 and those brought in to the office or the drop box must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Highland County Board of Elections Director David Tolliver said so far in Highland County 4,007 votes have been cast early. Of those:

* 2029 votes have come by mail;

* 1,935 have taken place in the board of elections office;

* 22 votes were cast from nursing homes;

* 4 were from military voters.

On the local ballot:

In Highland County there are three unopposed individuals on the ballot.

Kristy Wilkin (Republican) is running unopposed to continue serving as Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District).

Bob Peterson (Republican) is running unopposed for state representative of the 91st District.

Alex Butler (Republican) is running unopposed for Highland County auditor.

Shane Wilkin, a Republican, and Gary Boone, a Democrat, both of Hillsboro, are running for State Senator, (17th District).

Tara Matthews Campbell, a Democrat, is running against Brad Roades, a Republican, for Highland County Commissioner.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (Republican) is running for another term as governor against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (Republican) is running for another term as attorney general against Democratic challenger Jeffrey A. Crossman.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber (Republican) is running for another term as auditor against Democratic challenger Taylor Sappington.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Republican) is running for another term as secretary of state against Democratic challenger Chelsea Clark and unaffiliated candidate Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (Republican) is running for another term as treasurer against Democratic challenger Scott Shertzer.

Jennifer Brunner (Democrat) and Sharon L. Kennedy (Republican) are running against each other for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat Fischer (Republican) and Terri Jamison (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Pat DeWine (Republican) and Marilyn Zayas (Democrat) are running against each other for Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

JD Vance, a Republican, is running for U.S. Senator against Tim Ryan, a Democrat.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/2022-ElectionLogo-Nov-8.pdf

Local contested races include state senator, county commissioner