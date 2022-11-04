Holdup attempt, fire damage and Christmas parade

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The News-Herald reported that St. Mary’s Protestant Episcopal Church in Hillsboro celebrated the 75th anniversary of its consecration with a special service presented alongside the normal Sunday service.

A holdup attempt at the restaurant of Moses Cohn led to the robbers only getting cigarettes, cigars and cakes following Cohn’s resistance to the attempt, which led to Cohn sustaining a few injuries after yelling for help.

A meeting of the Republican congregation of Highland County was scheduled at the courthouse, as John Bricker, Columbus, chairman of the Ohio Public Utilities, was planned to be the speaker at the meeting.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football squad completely decimated the Frankfort squad by a score of 69-0 as the Hillsboro team at one point put its substitutes into the game in the first half due to the game being so out of hand before putting the first team temporarily back in the game at the start of the second half.

The Bells Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple shows of “King of Jazz,” starring Paul Whiteman, John Boles, Laura La Plante and Jeanie Lang.

Caldwell Stores, located in Hillsboro and Bainbridge, advertised multiple products, including children’s shoes for $1.27.

This week in 1955, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Farm Bureau Federation Board supported the overall Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Trustees’ position of supporting the bond issue for capital improvements in the upcoming election.

Two Hillsboro High School students, Helen Hapner and Peggy McKenzie, were listed as preliminary winners of the 1955 Ohio history, government and citizenship tests, administered by high schools across the state.

The frame portion of the Allenburg Auction Co. caught fire, damaging the building and contents, with the estimated losses from the fire totaling about $50,000.

The Hillsboro Parent-Teacher Association was announced to be helming the dedication of the new Webster School and planned to give out special souvenir programs during the event.

In sports, the Wilmington Hurricane defeated the Hillsboro High School varsity football squad in a South Central Ohio League bout by a score of 32-6, with the win happening on Wilmington’s home ground and during its homecoming.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre advertised multiple films including “Marty,” starring Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair, and “The End of the Affair,” starring Deborah Kerr and Van Johnson.

Gordon’s Auto Supplies, located at 115 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including an 18-month guaranteed Penn Battery for $9.95 and a 24-month-guaranteed Bowers Battery for $10.95.

This week in 1990, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Eagles and Ladies Auxiliary were beginning their preparations for the ninth annual Greenfield Eagles Christmas Parade, with Santa Claus planning to be in attendance.

According to Zelma Furnish, the director of the Highland County Board of Elections, the number of people projected to vote in the year’s general election was 10,500.

The Countrie Towne Players were planning to host its showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the McClain High School Auditorium, with Scott Bartley playing the role of Audrey II’s mannerisms and Bob Sims playing Audrey II’s voice.

Great Oaks Joint Vocational School had a celebration of its 20th anniversary, held tours of the facilities and brought many people back that helped create the school district originally, like Dr. Martin Essex, who was the state superintendent of public instruction in 1970.

In sports, Jeremy Purdin was the only Greenfield McClain selection on the 1990 South Central Ohio League All-League squad for football as Purdin caught 30 passes for 432 yards on the season, overall, with Greenfield McClain senior Anna Beatty being an All-SCOL selection for the volleyball team.

Gusweiler Auto Sales advertised multiple vehicles, including a maroon 1990 Buick Skylark with air and stereo for $9,995 and a blue 1989 Buick Century with air, power windows, tilt cruise and stereo for $9,995.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office announced it planned to join the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Tim Hester, Greenfield police chief, announced that people “should be wary” of a telemarketing scam that residents had reported “several times in the last few months,” with the scam being run by people outside the county and some traced to Canada.

Cindi Pearce, the Greenfield community development director, said that the Highland County Chamber of Commerce had discussions about possibly putting a satellite office in Greenfield.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team defeated the McClain Tigers by a score of 28-7, which pushed Hillsboro into a spot in the 2005 Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “DOOM,” starring Karl Urban, Dwayne Johnson and Rosamund Pike, and “Chicken Little,” starring Mark Dindal and Zach Braff.

Moon Tractor Co., located at 898 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including the Stihl MS 180 EZSTIHL Miniboss chainsaw for $229.95 and the Stihl BG 55 Blower for $159.95.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Looking-back-logo.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years