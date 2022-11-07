Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Eric Ford, 32, of Sabina, was traveling south on U.S. 68.

A 2017 Freightliner semi-truck operated by Dustin Morrison, 29, of Dayton, was traveling north on U.S. 68, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Ford’s SUV traveled left of center and struck the front of the semi-tractor. Both vehicles traveled off of the east side of U.S. 68.

After traveling off the roadway, the semi struck a utility pole and jackknifed.

Ford and his passenger, Robert Graves, 51, of Sabina, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Morrison was transported by EMS to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS, Port William Fire/EMS, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation

Workers at Orchard Veterinary Care and local residents said they heard what sounded like an explosion, and they went out and attempted to render aid.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. He was said to have been talking and told people the SUV crossed the center line before striking him.

Another person who had just pulled into the vets’ parking lot said she looked over and saw the SUV cartwheeling in the air and the truck jack-knifed.

This semi-truck was one of two vehicles involved in the accident. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_DSC_0338.jpg This semi-truck was one of two vehicles involved in the accident. Tom Barr | AIM Media Midwest