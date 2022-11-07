Meth dealer avoids prison

A Dublin woman was sentenced to three years of community control for multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Robin Holsinger, 39, was sentenced to three years of community control on two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, both fourth-degree felonies.

Court records state that Holsinger must successfully complete substance use disorder treatment and aftercare. Court records also stated that if Holsinger violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

Court records stated that if Holsinger is sentenced, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after her release was found to be optional. They said that if Holsinger “is sentenced to prison for a felony of the third degree that is not a felony of violence or a felony sex offense, or for a felony of the fourth or fifth-degree,” after her release she would be subject to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Sept. 16, 2021, an investigator and Adult Parole Authority met with an informant 2 who said they could purchase meth from Holsinger. The informant was given an audio/video recorder and $50. The informant was then dropped off in the Muntz Street area and was watched meeting with two females.

The informant gave the money to Holsinger, who handed over a plastic bag of crystal substance. The informant walked back to the investigator and gave them the substance that later tested positive as .686 grams of meth.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Sept. 18, 2021, an investigator met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Holsinger. The informant also was given an audio/video recorder and $50. The informant was dropped off around Muntz Street again and met with two women.

The informant gave the money to Holsinger and got back a plastic bag of crystal substance. The informant went back to the investigator and gave them the bag of substance that later tested positive as .990 grams of meth.

