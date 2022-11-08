Crash claims Hillsboro man

A Hillsboro man lost his life Monday evening when a vehicle went left of center and struck the Hillsboro man’s vehicle on S.R. 73, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at 7:06 p.m. on S.R. 73 in Clinton County south of McCoy Road in Union Township.

The state patrol said that Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, Ohio, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup northbound on S.R. 73. Eric Thompson, 48, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2009 Mercury Mariner SUV southbound on S.R. 73.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Dunn’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck the vehicle being driven by Thompson, according to the state patrol.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

This crash marks the 12th fatal crash in 2022 in Clinton County with 15 lives lost. Seven of those fatal crashes involved vehicles traveling left of center, according to the state patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it would like to remind all drivers to drive sober, avoid distracted driving, and always wear your seat belt.

Troopers were assisted at scene of Monday’s crash by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_OSP-patch-1.jpg

OSHP: Left of center driver the cause again