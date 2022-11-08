Salute to veterans

There will be no shortage of Veterans Day observances this week in Highland County with a plethora of events scheduled even into next week.

Following is a list of the local events mostly provided by the Highland County Veterans Service Office:

Nov. 1-30

* Veterans joining the Highland County YMCA during the month get 25 percent of their membership fee and the activation service fee waived.

Nov. 7-11

* The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering a free homemade noodles lunch for veterans only. RSVP is required ahead of time by calling center at 937-393-4745.

Thursday, Nov. 10

4 p.m. — The 10th annual Highland County Veterans Service Appreciation Night will be held at the Veterans Service Office. No RSVP is required. The doors will be open from 4-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

7:30 a.m. — Whiteoak High School Veterans Breakfast & Assembly in Mowrystown. The gymnasium doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the assembly begins at 8:30 a.m. At the conclusion of the assembly those attending are invited to Bright Local Elementary for a parade.

8 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay Middle School/High School Combined Veterans Program. Refreshments will be served starting at 8 a.m. in the cafeteria and the program begins in the gym at 9 a.m.

9 a.m. —McClain High School Veterans Day Program in Greenfield. A light breakfast will be served at 8:15 a.m.

9:45 a.m. — Bright Local Elementary Veterans Parade in Sugartree Ridge.

10:30 a.m. — Highland County Historical Society Honoring Our Veterans Tribute at the bell in front of the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro.

11 a.m. — Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Annual Veterans Day Program.

1 p.m. — Hillsboro High School Veterans Day Program. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. and enter through the back door near the veterans monument.

1:30 p.m. —Fairfield High School Veterans Day Assembly at the school gym in Leesburg. Arrive early and park in the high school staff lot.

1:45 p.m. — Hillsboro Christian Academy Veterans Party. It will be hosted by the kindergarten class in the gym.

2:45 p.m. — Buckskin Elementary Veterans Day Program. There will be a performance for family and the community at 7 p.m.

All Day — 62 Classic Diner in Hillsboro. Veterans can receive a free half order of biscuits and gravy.

All Day — At Gold Star Chili in Hillsboro veterans receive a 10 percent discount.

All Day — At Ignite Nutrition veterans receive a free energy scoop.

All Day — At LaRosa’s Pizza in Hillsboro veterans receive a 25 percent discount.

All-Day — Hillsboro Ponderosa Veterans Eat Free Day.

Saturday, Nov. 12

4:30 p.m. — DAV Chapter 123 Annual Veterans Dinner in Hillsboro. No RSVP is needed. It will be held in the Hi-TEC Center Conference Room.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

1 p.m. — Rainsboro Elementary Veterans Day Program. There will be a program for family and the community at 7 p.m.

Greenfield area resident Diane Coffey (left) and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin are pictured a Veterans Day observance last year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Vets-Day-pic.jpg Greenfield area resident Diane Coffey (left) and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin are pictured a Veterans Day observance last year. Times-Gazette file photo

Long list of Veterans Day observances planned