Wilkin, Roades big local election winners

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent.

All of the winners of the statewide and Highland County races are Republicans.

“It’s tough for a Democrat to win in a Red district,” said Gary Boone, who was unsuccessful in his bid for a state senate seat against Shane Wilkin in Ohio’s District 17. Boone also thanked everyone who supported him.

Wilkin said the margin of his victory with nearly 75 percent of the vote exceeded his expectations. “I was very pleased with all the support, and anytime you’re in a position where your name is on the ballot, people give you the responsibility of going to be their voice, and it’s very humbling,” said Wilkin. “It’s an honor, and I hope this outpouring of support is based off of what I’ve been able to do since I’ve been there in the House and the like-minded ideas of what I want to get done and keep doing in the Senate.”

In the biggest contested race in Highland County to fill the Highland County commissioner seat being vacated by Jeff Duncan, Republican Brad Roades defeated Democrat Tara Campbell by an unofficial count of 9,453 to 3,105.

Below are the results of the election in Highland County and statewide. The county numbers are listed first:

Statewide: 2,147,898 — 53.28%

U.S. Congress

Samantha Meadows, Democrat

2,085 — 16.63%

Statewide: 64,329 — 25.46%

Brad Wenstrup, Republican

10,453 — 83.37%

Statewide: 188,300 — 74.54%

State Senator

Gary Boone, Democrat

2,449 — 19.8%

Entire District: 25,963 — 25.56%

Shane Wilkin, Republican

9,920 — 80.20%

Entire District: 75,623 — 74.44%

State Representative

Bob Peterson, Republican

10,545 — 100%

Judge of the Court of Appeals (4th District)

Kristy Wilkin

10,398 100%

County Commissioner

Tara Matthews Campbell

3,105 — 24.73%

Brad Roades

9,453 — 75.27%

County Auditor

Alex J. Butler

10,905 — 100%

Governor

Mike DeWine, Republican

10,423 — 83.32%

Statewide: 2,528,018 — 62.79%

Nan Whaley, Democrat

1,961 — 15.68%

Statewide: 1,497,866 — 37.21%

Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman, Democrat

2,078 — 16.52%

Statewide: 1,598,251 — 39.63%

Dave Yost, Republican

10,497 — 83.48%

Statewide: 2,434,350 — 60.37%

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, Republican

10,276 — 82.65%

Statewide: 2,348,616 — 58.98%

Taylor Sappington, Democrat

2,157 — 17.35%

Statewide: 1,633,552 — 41.02%

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark, Democrat

2,076 — 16.52%

Statewide: 1,586,645 — 39.44%

Frank LaRose, Republican

10,355 — 82.41%

Statewide: 2,395,434 — 59.54%

Terpsehore Tore Maras

134 — 1.07%

Statewide: 41,257 — 1.03%

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer, Democrat

2,178 — 17.47%

Statewide: 1,642,467 — 41.22%

Robert Sprague, Republican

10,287 — 82.53%

Statewide: 2,341,833 — 58.78%

Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

2,362 — 18.82%

Statewide: 1,754,011 — 43.69%

Sharon L. Kennedy, Republican

10,190 — 81.18%

Statewide: 2,261,072 — 56.31%

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Pat Fischer, Republican

10,203 — 81.66%

Statewide: 2,283,820 — 57.15%

Terri Jamison, Democrat

2,291 — 18.34%

Statewide: 1,712,621 42.85%

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Pat Dewine, Republican

10,044 — 80.84%

Statewide: 2,260,215 — 56.55%

Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

2,381 — 19.16%

Statewide: 1,736,590 — 43.45%

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan, Democrat

2,722 — 21.74%

Statewide: 1,883,223 — 46.72%

JD Vance, Republican

9,785 — 78.14%

State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

Yes

10,654 — 86.11%

Statewide:

No

1,718 — 13.89%

Statewide:

State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Yes

11,038 — 89.02%

Statewide: 3.032,817 — 77.05%

No

1,362

Statewide: 903,200 — 22.95%

