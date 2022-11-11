In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes with her pumpkin cake — just in time for Thanksgiving. I can’t believe that in two weeks it will be Thanksgiving. This year has flown by.

This cake will be a big hit at your Thanksgiving Day dinner. There are not too many ingredients and it looks pretty easy to make.

Please send me your favorite Thanksgiving Day recipes so I can share them with everyone.

And when you see Patricia be sure and thank her for this great recipe.

Send your favorite recipe, and a story about the recipe if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

PUMPKIN CAKE

Ingredients

For the cake

2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

15-ounce can pumpkin puree. Do not use pumpkin pie filling

Cooking spray

For the frosting

1/2 cup butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sprinkles or candy pumpkins for decoration, optional

Instructions

For the cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with cooking spray.

Place the flour, sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a large bowl. Stir to combine.

Add the vanilla extract, eggs, vegetable oil and pumpkin puree to the bowl. Stir until just combined.

Spread the batter evenly into the pan.

Bake for 35-38 minutes or until set and lightly browned. Cool completely in the pan.

For the frosting

Place the butter and cream cheese in the bowl of a mixer and mix until light and fluffy, about two to three minutes.

Add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time and mix on low speed until combined. Add the vanilla extract and mix for 30 seconds.

If the frosting is too thick, add 1 teaspoon of milk at a time until desired consistency is reached.

Spread the frosting evenly over the cake.

Top with candy pumpkins or sprinkles.

Cut into squares and serve or store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to eat.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.