Toys collected, mistrial called

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that 16 members of the Greenfield Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Boy Scouts, planned to collect repaired toys for the annual Firemen’s Christmas Party.

Car dealerships in Highland County sold 34 new passenger vehicles and 12 new trucks during the month of October, with Chevrolet leading the passenger sales with seven and Ford the truck sales with six.

Dr. J. Martin Byers, a doctor helping patients of Dr. G. Howard Wood in Hillsboro and Leesburg since Wood left for service with National Guard troops, announced that he planned to close the Leesburg office.

Mack Sauer, Leesburg, newspaper editor, author and speaker, announced that he planned to give the principal address at the annual banquet of the Vermont State Farm Bureau.

In sports, the Greenfield Rotary Club’s bowling squad announced that it entered the 159th District Tournament in Columbus, while the team had not even had its first practice session of the season.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple showings including “The Lone Wolf Meets a Lady,” starring Warren William and Jean Muir, and “Diamond Frontier,” starring Victor McLaglen.

Preston’s Super Market, located at 342 W. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including Ohio-grown cabbage for 2 cents per pound and crystal-brand baking soda for 5 cents for each one-pound box.

This week in 1965, The Press-Gazette reported that the official vote count in Highland County totaled 8,999 and pushed V.D. Christoffel, Republican, to the seat of Hillsboro mayor over Democrat Forrest Beery by 27 votes.

A mistrial was called in a Highland County Common Pleas Court case “after statements prejudicial to the defendant,” Charles William Panko, of Cincinnati, were said while the jury was viewing the crime scene, with the charged crime being breaking and entering.

The Hillsboro Board of Elections approved and set a date for Tuesday, Dec. 7, as the day for the new school levy, with the school levy being defeated in the November election and being reduced by almost $1 million for the new election to $2.9 million.

In sports, George Williams, the athletic director for Hillsboro High School, announced that the final football game of the season would be Parents Night, with the parents of the players being honored before the game.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “I Saw What You Did,” starring John Crawford and John Ireland, and “That Funny Feeling,” starring Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin.

Owens’ Super-Valu Market, located at the corner of West Walnut and South High streets, advertised multiple products including a pound of picnic hams for 45 cents and a pound of boiling beef for 29 cents.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland House announced that its Christmas season events were being prepared and that its gingerbread house building event was the first of the season, with the event being taught by Donna Wyatt, a “15-year veteran of gingerbread construction.”

The third annual New Directions Telethon was to be held at the GCTV-3 studio in the “old vocational building” at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Sandy Harsha defeated Mayor Pro Tempore Richard Zink by only 88 votes to become Hillsboro mayor, with Harsha to be the city’s first Republican in the position since Dean Hill left office in 1980.

Hillsboro City Council voted to remove a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Collins and North East streets, with the council replacing it with the previously used two-way stop sign.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School football squad, after finishing 10-0 in the regular season, was scheduled to face off against the London Red Raiders, also 10-0 on the season, at Xenia Cox Field.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Goldeneye,” starring Pierce Brosnan and Sean Bean, and “Toy Story,” starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located in Greenfield and Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a six-ounce can of assorted flavors of Pringles chips for 99 cents and a 20-ounce package of regular or butter-flavor Crisco sticks for $1.89.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the incumbent for Hillsboro Mayor, Democrat Dick Zink, won the position over Republican Dick Donley, with Zink getting 53.8 percent of the votes and Donley getting 46.1 percent of them.

A $4.5 million school levy for a permanent improvement to the Fairfield Local School District was defeated, with 55.6 percent of people voting against the measure.

A grand opening was held for the Walgreen’s location at 1090 Northview Dr. in Hillsboro, with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce welcoming its new members to the office.

The Southern State Community College (SSCC) College Theatre began its performance of Howard Brenton’s “Bloody Poetry,” with Benjamin Gullett playing Bysshe Shelley and Brandy Chandler playing Mary Shelley.

In sports, Jordan Anne Holt, senior on the Hillsboro High School girls’ soccer team, was named to the OSSCA First-Team All-Ohio and also was awarded the Division I Southeast District Player of the Year award, with coach Leslie Molen named Division I SE District Coach of the Year.

Peebles, located at 1100 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including men’s dress shoes on sale for $50 and a Baxter and Wells’ jacket on sale for $14.99.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years