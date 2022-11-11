Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award

COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award.

Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General Session of the 67th annual OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show, which runs Nov. 13-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Each year, the OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five regions — Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — to the All-Ohio School Board. The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state.

Rhoads, who represents OSBA’s Southwest Region, is in her 17th year on the Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school boards.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the staff, students and their families,” Rhoads said. “Over the years, we have stayed fiscally sound, which I feel is a great accomplishment.”

Rhoads was employed by the Hillsboro School District in 1961 and served as district treasurer for 43 years. Upon retirement, she ran for the school board.

“I feel the schools and public education are in my blood,” she said.

Founded in 1955, the OSBA serves Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent.

For more information, contact the OSBA or your local school district.

This story was submitted by Scott Gerfen, senior communications manager, Ohio School Boards Association.

Has served Hillsboro School District since 1961