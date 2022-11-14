Greenfield BASC students honor veterans

Despite the rainy weather, a group of students from Greenfield Elementary who are in the Before and After School Care (BASC) program took a field trip to show their appreciation to veterans in downtown Greenfield during a Veterans Day observance. The students are pictured here with members of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

