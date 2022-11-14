A bit of the North Pole comes to Greenfield

Greenfield recently celebrated the grand opening of a little bit of the North Pole with the opening of Kringle’s Confections, a pop-up shop that will be around through December.

Owner Bev Ross said they bought the building at 234 Jefferson St. in June with plans to renovate. She said one evening while buffing the floor her husband, Jared, had the idea for a Christmas pop-up shop. She said their friends knew how to make that happen in a short amount of time, and that’s where Kringle’s Confections got started.

Ross said her “partners in Christmas cheer” are Chris Cunningham, Jared Ross and Wade Hamilton. Additionally, she said it could not have all been pulled together without the help of Cody Noble.

Kringle’s Confections offers the spirit of the holiday with “selected unique, fun and exciting giftable items,” Ross said, like gourmet chocolates, desserts, and fresh baked goods, and there’s a special treats bar featuring coffee, hot cocoa, cider and more.

The shop is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the holiday season. For the little ones, Ross said Mrs. Claus is visiting on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 2-6 p.m.

Ross said they opened the space because they have always wanted to create a space for the community to gather and enjoy. “While our ultimate vision will require more time, we wanted to do something a little magical to acquaint ourselves with the village of Greenfield,” she said.

The shop can be found on Facebook and Instagram @kringlesconfections. You can also call at 833-FOR-XMAS. Kringle’s Confections is also on Google Maps, Ross said, which makes finding hours and contact information easy.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council member Phil Clyburn looks around inside Kringle's Confections in Greenfield.

Kringle’s Confections will be open through the holidays