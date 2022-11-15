SATH’s Breakfast with Santa

The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) organization will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Rd., south of Hillsboro.

Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m., and activities for children will include having their picture taken with Santa, making a Christmas decoration with the help of Santa’s elves and decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus.

The decorations and cookies can be taken home by the children. The event’s Santa Sale will provide an opportunity for Christmas shopping.

“You won’t want your child to miss out on this fun-filled holiday event with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen.

The cost of the event is $8 per child and $5 per adult.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 during the day or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 in the evening. Reservations and online payments can also be taken at www.kapmdovetail.com.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at the Rocky Fork Lake State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special needs children attend the camp each year, and it is supported by more than 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those is 30 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every participant.

SATH hosts a number of fundraisers each year to support the camp. Many of their fundraising events were forgone during the COVID-19 pandemic and are resuming this year.

Allen said it costs between $80,000 and $85,000 to put together last year’s camp. “After being off a year and coming back, prices on food and paper products have gone up, and because we’ve got a lot more kids coming, it’s going to take probably close to $100,000 this year,” she said.

The largest of the SATH fundraisers is an annual celebrity golf tournament that will be held in April. Allen said the tournament typically raises about $30,000 for the camp.

Individual donations to SATH can be made by contacting Allen at 937-366-6657.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow take turns visiting with Santa during a past Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by SATH. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_SATH-Santa.jpg Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow take turns visiting with Santa during a past Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by SATH. Times-Gazette file photo

Event set for Dec. 3 at Hopewell Center