HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 14

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 200 block of Woodland Drive reported someone entered their residence. Several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to a business on North Shore Drive after a report of a male causing a disturbance. After investigation, the male was advised to continue to his destination and not return.

Nov. 15

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 1300 block of Taylorsville Road advised her juvenile son had his identity used fraudulently. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to Coles Run Court after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Nov. 16

INCIDENT/ARRESTS

A resident of Carper Lane reported identity theft.

Jason E. Kinnison, 36, Clarksville, was charged with OVI.

Nicholas R. Clanton, 26, Sardinia, was charged with disorderly conduct.