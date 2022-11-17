HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Nov. 14
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 200 block of Woodland Drive reported someone entered their residence. Several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation.
Deputies responded to a business on North Shore Drive after a report of a male causing a disturbance. After investigation, the male was advised to continue to his destination and not return.
Nov. 15
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 1300 block of Taylorsville Road advised her juvenile son had his identity used fraudulently. This incident remains under investigation.
Deputies responded to Coles Run Court after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Nov. 16
INCIDENT/ARRESTS
A resident of Carper Lane reported identity theft.
Jason E. Kinnison, 36, Clarksville, was charged with OVI.
Nicholas R. Clanton, 26, Sardinia, was charged with disorderly conduct.