Easy bread pudding offers options

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes with her bread pudding. It’s simple and most of you will have the ingredients. It’s something most of our parents and grandparents made. It would definitely be on their Thanksgiving table, it’s easy and so good and a perfect dish for Thanksgiving.

I am going to make this. I love bread puddings. If you have bread and milk and eggs you can make this. I might leave out the raisins — or not — I haven’t decided. Plus, you can drizzle caramel if you want.

Thank you, Patricia, for this great recipe. I hope you all enjoy.

Remember to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and enjoy your family and friends. Be sure and check on your friends and neighbors to make sure they have someone to share a meal with. If not, invite them over to your house or take them a plate of food.

Happy Thanksgiving, and thank you for reading In the kitchen with Sharon. I appreciate each and every one of you.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them,along with a story about recipe if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

BREAD PUDDING

Ingredients

6 slices day old bread

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup raisins (optional)

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Break bread into small pieces into an 8-inch square baking pan. Drizzle melted butter or margarine over bread. If desired, sprinkle with raisins.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Beat until well mixed. Pour over bread and lightly push down with a fork until bread is covered and soaking up the egg mixture.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until the top springs back when lightly tapped.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.