College all-star, 25 cent smokes, free comedy show

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1924, The News-Herald reported that the formation of a County Automobile Club was considered at a meeting of the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association, with members of the Fayette County Automobile Club present to talk about what the club would do for the county.

The board of managers and the superintendent for the Hillsboro Hospital reminded people of its “splendid” facilities, with equipment and amenities that “would do credit to a town much larger than Hillsboro.”

Joseph W. List, Hillsboro, was appointed to the position of district lecturer of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, his position being in charge of the district consisting of Highland, Ross, Scioto, Adams and Pike counties.

In sports, the McClain High School football team demolished Hillsboro by a score of 50-0, with Hillsboro’s best half being the third quarter because the team only allowed a single touchdown during the period.

Bell’s Opera House advertised a comedy company show that consisted of singers, dancers and comedians and was “bigger and better than ever,” with the show being free to enter and suitable to “bring the whole family.”

E.L. Snapp and the Cut Rate Drug Store advertised multiple products, including Johnson’s chocolates for 49 cents per pound and two packages of Camel cigarettes for 25 cents.

This week in 1945, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that B.R. Duckworth, superintendent of Greenfield schools, said that absences due to illness were not at “an alarming stage” despite 134 students being absent one day alone.

Eligible employees at The American Pad and Textile Co. were scheduled to vote, for the first time in Greenfield, on whether or not to have a union be used as a bargaining agent.

Don Grate, a former member of the McClain High School and Ohio State University basketball teams, was selected to the 1945 College All-Star team that was scheduled to play the Fort Wayne Zollners at Chicago Stadium.

The Greenfield community raised $109.77 of the $746.31 raised by the Field Army of the American Cancer Society in Highland County during its 1945 season.

In sports, the McClain reserve basketball squad went 1-1 in a doubleheader against Western Rural High School, with the freshmen team winning 18-14, but the varsity reserve team taking a 43-35 loss.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “My Friend Flicka”, starring Roddy McDowall and Rita Johnson, and “Love, Honor and Goodbye”, starring Virginia Bruce and Edward Ashley.

Kroger advertised multiple products, including a one-pint jar of molasses for 21 cents, a package of Kraft macaroni dinner for 9 cents and a 16-ounce jar of prune plums for 17 cents.

This week in 1975, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the official dedication for the new McClain High School Gymnasium was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 30, 1975, with Dr. James Hull, McClain graduate and All-American basketball player for Ohio State University, planned to be the guest speaker.

Greenfield Elementary School announced it is raising money to improve its media center and Principal T.J. Hike said the school planned to participate in the Colgate Palmolive School Action Plan, where the company would give money to improve the center in exchange for proof or purchase of 12 “well-known” Colgate products.

The McClain Future Homemakers of America class was one of three classes awarded for its display at the FHA district rally in Jamestown.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “Pippi Goes on Board,” starring Maria Persson and Inger Nilsson, and “Walking Tall Part 2,” starring Bo Svenson and Dawn Lyn.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 301 Chillicothe Ave. in Hillsboro and East Jefferson Street in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including the one piece of fish and chips for 99 cents and the lunch special sale of the two-piece chicken dinner with cole slaw and a roll for 99 cents.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Greenfield planned to open up the holiday season with the second annual Hometown Holidays Arts and Crafts Festival, with Santa Claus scheduled to attend.

The Lynchburg Village Council commented on the police levy not passing, as Mayor Terry Moore said that it would have to make cuts like one part-time officer and maintain until March.

Dr. Jean Kilbourne, an “internationally recognized speaker and pioneer,” spoke at Southern State Community College about the dangers of advertising, with one of her points being the links between advertising and several rises in eating disorders in America and around the world.

Following a recommendation by the Community Improvement Corporation, Greenfield City Council agreed to repeal an ordinance to sell land in Greenfield’s industrial park where a retail bank was planned to be built.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Unbreakable,” starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, and “Men of Honor,” starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Robert De Niro.

Bill Martins Auto Dealer advertised multiple products, including a 2000 Grand Voyager with a V6 for $21,988 and a 2001 Jeep Cherokee with air and aluminum wheels for $21,367.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years